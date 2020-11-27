UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Phase Of 'Ehsaas Program' From Nov 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:19 PM

Second phase of 'Ehsaas program' from Nov 30

The second phase of 'Ehsaas Program' in four districts of Sargodha Division would start from November 30. Under the program rupees 1.4 billion will be distributed among 119,000 deserving persons across the division. Each person will get Rs. 12,000 as financial assistance

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The second phase of 'Ehsaas Program' in four districts of Sargodha Division would start from November 30. Under the program rupees 1.4 billion will be distributed among 119,000 deserving persons across the division. Each person will get Rs. 12,000 as financial assistance.

This was disclosed by Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood while chairing a review meeting regarding 'Ehsaas Program'.The meeting was apprised that 39 payment centers have been set up across the division including 11 in district Sargodha, 5 in khushab, 9 in Mianwali and in Bhakkar 14 centers were set up where financial aid of Rs. 12,000 per person would be provided to deserving persons.

In second phase of 'Ehsaas program' payments of six months would be given to 44,933 deserving persons of Sargodha district, 11,057 of Khushab, 26570 deserving of Mianwali district and 33,445 persons of Bhakkar district who will get 2,000 rupees each month.

Dr. Farah Masood directed the Deputy Commissioners of four districts to ensure basic facilities at the payment centers, including chairs for elderly,drinking water,shade etc. She also issued orders to police to provide foolproof security at all payment centers.

Commissioner directed to increase the number of staff at the centers for convenience of people.The meeting was attended by DCs of four districts and concerned officers.

Related Topics

Police Water Farah Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali November All From Billion

Recent Stories

26 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Uruguayan Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks ..

2 minutes ago

Russian EpiVacCorona Vaccine Against Coronavirus P ..

2 minutes ago

Court awards death penalty to murderer on five cou ..

2 minutes ago

Defending Champions Sindh to take on Northern in N ..

13 minutes ago

UVAS signs MoU with Danish academy to cooperate in ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.