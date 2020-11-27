Second phase of 'Ehsaas program' from Nov 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The second phase of 'Ehsaas Program' in four districts of Sargodha Division would start from November 30. Under the program rupees 1.4 billion will be distributed among 119,000 deserving persons across the division. Each person will get Rs. 12,000 as financial assistance.

This was disclosed by Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood while chairing a review meeting regarding 'Ehsaas Program'.The meeting was apprised that 39 payment centers have been set up across the division including 11 in district Sargodha, 5 in khushab, 9 in Mianwali and in Bhakkar 14 centers were set up where financial aid of Rs. 12,000 per person would be provided to deserving persons.

In second phase of 'Ehsaas program' payments of six months would be given to 44,933 deserving persons of Sargodha district, 11,057 of Khushab, 26570 deserving of Mianwali district and 33,445 persons of Bhakkar district who will get 2,000 rupees each month.

Dr. Farah Masood directed the Deputy Commissioners of four districts to ensure basic facilities at the payment centers, including chairs for elderly,drinking water,shade etc. She also issued orders to police to provide foolproof security at all payment centers.

Commissioner directed to increase the number of staff at the centers for convenience of people.The meeting was attended by DCs of four districts and concerned officers.