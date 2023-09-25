Second phase of enrollment drive commences in Nowshera

Additional Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Amir Mustafa said on Monday that parents and teachers active involvement can improve enrollment and retention of the children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) : Additional Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Amir Mustafa said on Monday that parents and teachers active involvement can improve enrollment and retention of the children.

Education is a fundamental right for everyone and without educating our females; we cannot achieve sustainable development goals and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views at launching ceremony of enrollment campaign held at Government High School No-1 Nowshera Cant.

Deputy District Education Officer Nowshera Tahir Shah Kakakhel, DDEO Female, representatives of Voluntary Service Overseas, Participatory Rural Development Society (PRDS) and other dignitaries also graced the occasion.

Additional Assistant Commissioner was of the view that the rural population in Nowshera is in much need of attention as girl’s education is ignored mostly in rural areas due to cultural and other barriers.

There is a dire need to aware the people that education is not only for men but also for women. It is equally important for them.

He said that street children are also being neglected and this can create many problems in future, therefore we must focus on them.

Other speakers said that more than 2 million children are out of school in Pakistan; therefore it is the prime responsibility of every parent, teacher and all relevant stakeholders to help enhance the literacy rate in the country by enrolling the out of school children into schools.

Education officers told the participants that they have set target to enroll more than 0.1 million children during ongoing campaign in Nowshera.

Earlier the participants were informed that under the MYR program, funded by VSO-UNECW in 3 districts of the province like Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera, logistic, technical and educational support is being given to the government to improve the education environment as well as to help bring out-of-school students back to the schools and provide them with basic necessities and teacher’s training. The education department is also providing free books to these children; therefore each and every parent should bring their child to the school.

At the end, shields and certificates were distributed among the teachers while the participants also participated in a walk to create awareness among the people regarding the enrollment campaign.