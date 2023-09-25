Open Menu

Second Phase Of Enrollment Drive Commences In Nowshera

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Second phase of enrollment drive commences in Nowshera

Additional Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Amir Mustafa said on Monday that parents and teachers active involvement can improve enrollment and retention of the children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) : Additional Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Amir Mustafa said on Monday that parents and teachers active involvement can improve enrollment and retention of the children.

Education is a fundamental right for everyone and without educating our females; we cannot achieve sustainable development goals and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views at launching ceremony of enrollment campaign held at Government High School No-1 Nowshera Cant.

Deputy District Education Officer Nowshera Tahir Shah Kakakhel, DDEO Female, representatives of Voluntary Service Overseas, Participatory Rural Development Society (PRDS) and other dignitaries also graced the occasion.

Additional Assistant Commissioner was of the view that the rural population in Nowshera is in much need of attention as girl’s education is ignored mostly in rural areas due to cultural and other barriers.

There is a dire need to aware the people that education is not only for men but also for women. It is equally important for them.

He said that street children are also being neglected and this can create many problems in future, therefore we must focus on them.

Other speakers said that more than 2 million children are out of school in Pakistan; therefore it is the prime responsibility of every parent, teacher and all relevant stakeholders to help enhance the literacy rate in the country by enrolling the out of school children into schools.

Education officers told the participants that they have set target to enroll more than 0.1 million children during ongoing campaign in Nowshera.

Earlier the participants were informed that under the MYR program, funded by VSO-UNECW in 3 districts of the province like Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera, logistic, technical and educational support is being given to the government to improve the education environment as well as to help bring out-of-school students back to the schools and provide them with basic necessities and teacher’s training. The education department is also providing free books to these children; therefore each and every parent should bring their child to the school.

At the end, shields and certificates were distributed among the teachers while the participants also participated in a walk to create awareness among the people regarding the enrollment campaign.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Charsadda Nowshera Malaysian Ringgit Women All Government Million

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan vows to guarantee rights of Karabakh Ar ..

Azerbaijan vows to guarantee rights of Karabakh Armenians

2 minutes ago
 Crackdown against electricity theft continues, Rs ..

Crackdown against electricity theft continues, Rs 10 million arrears recovered f ..

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Sindh calls for preparation of welfare, ..

Secretary Sindh calls for preparation of welfare, rehabilitation schemes in Katc ..

2 minutes ago
 PM urges British fashion firm to open buying house ..

PM urges British fashion firm to open buying house in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Mighty Qin lights up Asian Games pool as Haughey c ..

Mighty Qin lights up Asian Games pool as Haughey claims 200m free gold

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 27 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 27 points

2 minutes ago
Ashrafi calls for interfaith dialogue to combat bl ..

Ashrafi calls for interfaith dialogue to combat blasphemy, promote peace in Maur ..

2 minutes ago
 Huawei cloud presents vast range of models, applic ..

Huawei cloud presents vast range of models, applications

2 minutes ago
 Mona Al Marri meets with Jia Peng, Director, CGTN ..

Mona Al Marri meets with Jia Peng, Director, CGTN China Media Group

33 minutes ago
 RTA hosts Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Tr ..

RTA hosts Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport

33 minutes ago
 Mining sector to contribute 5% to non-oil GDP by 2 ..

Mining sector to contribute 5% to non-oil GDP by 2030

2 hours ago
 Commerce minister underscores significance of incr ..

Commerce minister underscores significance of increasing investment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan