Second phase of f-IPV, OPV campaign to strengthen immunity amidst persistent Polio threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The second phase of the fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine (f-IPV) and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) campaign will be conducted in 59 union councils of Karachi from March 10 to 16, 2025, targeting approximately 560,000 children under 5 years age.
Around 11,000 frontline workers and supervisors will be deployed to ensure every child in high-risk areas receives the polio vaccine.
This campaign is part of intensified efforts to combat polio, following the confirmation of a polio case from District Thatta, Sindh. The case is the fourth reported from Sindh this year and the sixth nationwide, reinforcing the need for urgent vaccination efforts. Polio continues to be detected in environmental samples across Karachi, emphasizing the importance of boosting immunity and preventing further virus transmission.
Pakistan recorded 74 polio cases in 2024, including 23 from Sindh, highlighting the ongoing risk to unvaccinated children. Polio is a paralyzing disease with no cure, and multiple doses of OPV along with routine immunization are essential to ensure strong protection.
Sindh Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator, Irshad Ali Sodhar, emphasized the urgency of vaccinating every child.
“The presence of polio in Sindh is a stark reminder that the virus is still circulating. Every child must receive polio drops in every campaign to stop transmission and protect their future. The f-IPV and OPV combination in this campaign provides an added immunity boost, which is crucial in fighting polio.”
The Polio Programme has been implementing a rigorous vaccination schedule, reaching over 45 million children nationwide in February 2025. Additionally, a f-IPV-OPV campaign in Quetta Division and Karachi between February 20-28 vaccinated around 0.9 million children, further strengthening immunity.
A targeted vaccination drive was also conducted in 104 union councils bordering Afghanistan or hosting Afghan refugee populations, vaccinating over 0.6 million children to reduce the risk of cross-border and internal virus transmission.
Frontline workers, supported by health officials, local authorities, religious leaders, and law enforcement agencies, will conduct door-to-door vaccinations during this campaign. The Polio Programme urges all parents to open their doors to vaccinators and ensure their children receive polio drops to prevent lifelong paralysis.
