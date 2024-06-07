Second phase of IPC certificate course for nurses completed at BKMC

The second phase of a comprehensive one-month Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) certificate course for nurses concluded at Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The second phase of a comprehensive one-month Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) certificate course for nurses concluded at Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) on Friday.

This initiative aims at addressing the spread of infectious diseases and standardize IPC practices across healthcare facilities in District Swabi.

A total of 21 nurses participated in the training, including 3 from DHQ Swabi, 2 each from THQ Topi and THQ Chota Lahore, and 14 from BKMC. The course provided both theoretical knowledge and hands-on practice in IPC protocols.

Dr. Shahid Younus, Additional Director General (ADG) Health Services KP, attended the certificates distribution ceremony as a chief guest. He congratulated all the participants on completing the one-month course and emphasized the importance of implementing the WHO training in their respective healthcare institutions.

Dr. Babar Alam from WHO, Dean/CEO, GKMC/BKMC, and HD BKMC, also spoke at the event and highlighted the critical importance of IPC training.

The course was led by Dr. Shagufta Hussain, Professor of Microbiology and WHO IPC consultant, who served as the master trainer. She was facilitated by Dr. Asim, Microbiologist from BKMC-MTI.

The course, which started from May 13 to June 7 aimed at equipping nurses with the knowledge, skills, and best practices necessary to effectively prevent and control the spread of infectious diseases within healthcare facilities.

At the end of the event, course completion certificates were awarded to all participants.

