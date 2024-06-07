Second Phase Of IPC Certificate Course For Nurses Completed At BKMC
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 09:12 PM
The second phase of a comprehensive one-month Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) certificate course for nurses concluded at Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) on Friday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The second phase of a comprehensive one-month Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) certificate course for nurses concluded at Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) on Friday.
This initiative aims at addressing the spread of infectious diseases and standardize IPC practices across healthcare facilities in District Swabi.
A total of 21 nurses participated in the training, including 3 from DHQ Swabi, 2 each from THQ Topi and THQ Chota Lahore, and 14 from BKMC. The course provided both theoretical knowledge and hands-on practice in IPC protocols.
Dr. Shahid Younus, Additional Director General (ADG) Health Services KP, attended the certificates distribution ceremony as a chief guest. He congratulated all the participants on completing the one-month course and emphasized the importance of implementing the WHO training in their respective healthcare institutions.
Dr. Babar Alam from WHO, Dean/CEO, GKMC/BKMC, and HD BKMC, also spoke at the event and highlighted the critical importance of IPC training.
The course was led by Dr. Shagufta Hussain, Professor of Microbiology and WHO IPC consultant, who served as the master trainer. She was facilitated by Dr. Asim, Microbiologist from BKMC-MTI.
The course, which started from May 13 to June 7 aimed at equipping nurses with the knowledge, skills, and best practices necessary to effectively prevent and control the spread of infectious diseases within healthcare facilities.
At the end of the event, course completion certificates were awarded to all participants.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase
Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm
Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..
FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority
Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: ..
Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 12
Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan
Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments
Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation
BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slowdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm13 minutes ago
-
Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretary13 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: Governor13 minutes ago
-
Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH26 minutes ago
-
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held26 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 1226 minutes ago
-
No violence to be allowed under guise of protest: Balochistan CM15 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner visits ICT admin offices15 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to audit district health authorities15 minutes ago
-
Premier Li hosts luncheon in honour of PM Shehbaz14 minutes ago
-
Secretary SHC&ME pays visit to Children Complex to review renovation14 minutes ago
-
ICRC organises Art Competition at Peshawar varsity14 minutes ago