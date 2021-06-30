Second Phase Of "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" Program Launched

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Second phase of the government of Punjab's revolutionary program Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par"has been kicked off in Rawalpindi under which the government offices including district 'Kutchery' would be cleaned, public sectors schools to be whitewashed and the premises of the offices would be renovated.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Punjab government had issued a schedule for June 28 to first August, five weeks period for the program under which public sector water tanks would also be cleaned besides changing filters of water filtration plants in the district.

The authorities concerned have been directed to ensure that all the departments concerned to achieve the targets set in this regard in an efficient manner and the reports of the tasks would also be uploaded on the App developed by Punjab Information board.

The phase includes whitewashing of public offices, schools and other government buildings, beautification of parks, green belts, squares and roundabouts. The Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centers and the government offices would also be cleaned under this phase and instructions have been issued to all the authorities concerned who would share their reports on daily basis to Punjab Information Board.

She informed that a special plantation campaign titled 'Hur Bashar Aik Shajar' would be launched on July 12 and the leveling of the play grounds would also be conducted.

A special cleanliness program would be finalized for 'Eid ul Azha' which would start from July 19, she said adding, eidgahs would be cleaned besides arrangements for removal of offal of sacrificial animals during Eid holidays.

Under road safety week which would be kicked off on July 26, damaged roads would be repaired besides removing speed breakers, she said and added that performance of all the departments concerned would be monitored on the dashboard monitor on daily basis.

The citizens can also use 'Karkardagi' App launched by the Punjab government and get registered their complaints, she added.

The foremost priority of the administration would be to fully involve the people in this program so that this cleanliness could not remain limited for just few weeks rather, such efforts should be continued in future as well.

The administration wants to give the people, a model to make their surroundings as clean and healthy as possible so that the change at the grassroots could be made possible, she added.