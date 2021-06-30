UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Phase Of "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" Program Launched

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Second phase of

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Second phase of the government of Punjab's revolutionary program Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par"has been kicked off in Rawalpindi under which the government offices including district 'Kutchery' would be cleaned, public sectors schools to be whitewashed and the premises of the offices would be renovated.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Punjab government had issued a schedule for June 28 to first August, five weeks period for the program under which public sector water tanks would also be cleaned besides changing filters of water filtration plants in the district.

The authorities concerned have been directed to ensure that all the departments concerned to achieve the targets set in this regard in an efficient manner and the reports of the tasks would also be uploaded on the App developed by Punjab Information board.

The phase includes whitewashing of public offices, schools and other government buildings, beautification of parks, green belts, squares and roundabouts. The Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centers and the government offices would also be cleaned under this phase and instructions have been issued to all the authorities concerned who would share their reports on daily basis to Punjab Information Board.

She informed that a special plantation campaign titled 'Hur Bashar Aik Shajar' would be launched on July 12 and the leveling of the play grounds would also be conducted.

A special cleanliness program would be finalized for 'Eid ul Azha' which would start from July 19, she said adding, eidgahs would be cleaned besides arrangements for removal of offal of sacrificial animals during Eid holidays.

Under road safety week which would be kicked off on July 26, damaged roads would be repaired besides removing speed breakers, she said and added that performance of all the departments concerned would be monitored on the dashboard monitor on daily basis.

The citizens can also use 'Karkardagi' App launched by the Punjab government and get registered their complaints, she added.

The foremost priority of the administration would be to fully involve the people in this program so that this cleanliness could not remain limited for just few weeks rather, such efforts should be continued in future as well.

The administration wants to give the people, a model to make their surroundings as clean and healthy as possible so that the change at the grassroots could be made possible, she added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Holidays Road Rawalpindi June July August All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

2 hours ago

Developing legislative, economic system attracts f ..

2 hours ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.