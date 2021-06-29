UrduPoint.com
Second Phase Of 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par' Starts In Bahawalpur Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:25 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that the second phase of "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per" has been started

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that the second phase of "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per" has been started.

He said that all resources should be utilized so this program becomes successful and all-out efforts should be made for the solution of basic problems by providing all possible facilities.

Commissioner was presiding over a video link meeting at his office which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad and officers of relevant departments.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal directed the concerned departments to follow their responsibilities to ensure timely redressal of public grievances.

The meeting was informed that all filters of water filtration plants are replaced with a water sanitation system which is more efficient. In the first phase of the "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per", 1197441 cleaning activities were completed across the division. The service app received 2617 complaints out of which 2526 complaints were resolved.

