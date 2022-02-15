UrduPoint.com

Second Phase Of KPL To Be Hosted In AJK Soon: Qayyum

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Second phase of KPL to be hosted in AJK soon: Qayyum

Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday said second phase of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) will be held soon with enthusiasm and local talent will also get a chance to show their skills

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) , Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday said second phase of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) will be held soon with enthusiasm and local talent will also get a chance to show their skills.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi and the KPL delegation in the Federal metropolis.

The delegation included KPL President Arif Malik, Chaudhry Shehzad Akhtar, Muhammad Yousuf. Secretary AJK Tourism, Sports and Youth Affairs and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said Azad Kashmir was a peaceful region and its people love sports. The event had provided opportunities to youth of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) to demonstrate their talents in association with national and international players.

PM Niazi said aim of KPL was to promote sports and to highlight issue of Kashmir. India had imposed restrictions on all kinds of sports activities and media, despite that all activities were continuing in AJK.

The Prime Minister said India had intensified its repressions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the fundamental rights of the people had been denied to crush the indigenous freedom movement of the Kashmiri people for securing their fundamental right to self determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi assured his full support for KPL.

He said the world should take notice of Indian aggressions and illegal occupations of India in IIOJK against the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Sports Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Afridi Media Event All Premier League Love

Recent Stories

Punjab Polo Cup : Newage Cables/Master Paints, MP ..

Punjab Polo Cup : Newage Cables/Master Paints, MP win openers

2 minutes ago
 Defence counsels cross-examine investigation offic ..

Defence counsels cross-examine investigation officer in couple harassment case

2 minutes ago
 Putin Believes Scholz Wants Pragmatic Bilateral Co ..

Putin Believes Scholz Wants Pragmatic Bilateral Cooperation With Russia

2 minutes ago
 DC visits THQ hospital Taxila, inspects facilities ..

DC visits THQ hospital Taxila, inspects facilities

2 minutes ago
 Lawyers' strike continues for second day

Lawyers' strike continues for second day

5 minutes ago
 PTI to emerge largest party after KP's local polls ..

PTI to emerge largest party after KP's local polls next phase: Pervez Khattak

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>