Second phase of KPL to be hosted in AJK soon: Qayyum

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) , Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday said second phase of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) will be held soon with enthusiasm and local talent will also get a chance to show their skills.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi and the KPL delegation in the Federal metropolis.

The delegation included KPL President Arif Malik, Chaudhry Shehzad Akhtar, Muhammad Yousuf. Secretary AJK Tourism, Sports and Youth Affairs and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said Azad Kashmir was a peaceful region and its people love sports. The event had provided opportunities to youth of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) to demonstrate their talents in association with national and international players.

PM Niazi said aim of KPL was to promote sports and to highlight issue of Kashmir. India had imposed restrictions on all kinds of sports activities and media, despite that all activities were continuing in AJK.

The Prime Minister said India had intensified its repressions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the fundamental rights of the people had been denied to crush the indigenous freedom movement of the Kashmiri people for securing their fundamental right to self determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi assured his full support for KPL.

He said the world should take notice of Indian aggressions and illegal occupations of India in IIOJK against the wishes of Kashmiri people.