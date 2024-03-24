Second Phase Of Mandatory Training For Hajj Pilgrims To Be Conducted After Eid-ul-Fitr
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony's Chief Hajj Trainer Ahmed Nadeem Khan announced that the commencement of second phase of mandatory training for Hajj pilgrims is scheduled to take place after Eid-ul-Fitr.
Leading the recent Steering Committee for Hajj Training, he emphasized the significance of these workshops during the session. Deputy Secretaries Nasir Aziz and Jan Bahadur, alongside other ministry officials, convened while heads of Haji Camps joined virtually via Zoom.
They underscored the crucial role of training workshops in ensuring pilgrims’ comprehensive understanding of administrative procedures, rituals, and challenges inherent in the Hajj journey.
The chief Hajj trainer outlined the forthcoming training schedule, revealing plans for ministry personnel and experts to offer guidance and instruction to pilgrims.
The second phase, slated to commence post Eid-ul-Fitr, would feature training sessions across major cities nationwide, and it would be facilitated by multimedia presentations and modeled Mina camps at Hajj training centers, he added.
Emphasizing the mandatory nature of these workshops, Ahmed Nadeem Khan specified that attendance at a minimum of two sessions is compulsory for all pilgrims, while overseas Pakistanis would receive training at their respective Haji camps before departure.
Additionally, he said it was also proposed to conduct oral or written exams on Hajj rituals prior to the intending pilgrims’ flights. They also decided to delay flights for those who fail in the exams and conduct a third session to properly train them regarding religious rituals, social ethics and administrative affairs during sacred journey.
/778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders crackdown on chemical string1 second ago
-
PHA working on beautification of city: Asif Rauf5 seconds ago
-
Pak-Saudi diplomatic exchange strengthening bilateral ties for future cooperation: Ashrafi8 seconds ago
-
Minorities demand protection of inheritance rights by amending Succession Act 192513 seconds ago
-
8 kg charas recovered in Midh Ranjha10 minutes ago
-
Seminar participants advocate for accessible census 2023 data for development10 minutes ago
-
PFA adopted zero tolerance over sale of unhealthy chicken: DG10 minutes ago
-
Agriculture secretary visits fair price shops20 minutes ago
-
Miss Pakistan demands increased awareness on Rare White Tiger cubs domestication20 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin reviews quality of essential items in Ramazan bazaars20 minutes ago
-
Politically and economically strong Pakistan imperative to lead Muslim world: FCCI President20 minutes ago
-
Sehat Insaf Card facility program launched at ATH Abbottabad20 minutes ago