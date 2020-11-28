UrduPoint.com
Second Phase Of 'Naya Pakistan, Manzalien Asaan Programme' Launched: Buzdar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 11:42 PM

Second phase of 'Naya Pakistan, Manzalien Asaan Programme' launched: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the second phase of 'Naya Pakistan, Manzalien Asaan Programme' has launched as 1076 km long carpeted roads would be constructed in the rural areas at a cost of Rs.14 billion.

Moreover, total of 154 rural roads would be constructed and repaired under this project.

Usman Buzdar said that the construction of roads in rural areas would help farmers to take their produces to the markets easily and timely.

The construction of these roads would not only improve the transportation means for people living in rural areas, but also promote trade and economic activities.

He said that this programme was a flagship project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Past rulers believed in pomp and show only whereas the PTI government had delivered and worked for the welfare and betterment of the people.

He said that in the first phase of the programme, 1236 km long roads were constructedand repaired at a cost of Rs. 15 billion.

Special funds would also be allocated for this programme in the next fiscal year, he concluded.

