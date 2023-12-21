Open Menu

Second Phase Of Operation Against Water Theft; 6 Illegal Connections Dismantled, 3 Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Second phase of operation against water theft; 6 illegal connections dismantled, 3 arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) In a collaborative effort between Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Water board, a crackdown was launched against illegal water theft in Orangi Nullah, Nazimabad No. 1, part of the sprawling metropolis.

According to a Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the ongoing second phase of operations specifically targets fresh water theft camouflaged as sub-soil boring.

The operation successfully dismantled six illegal 8-inch connections, leading to the arrest of three suspects. Seized items included heavy-duty motors, pump stations, and wires used for water theft.

Approximately 48 lakh gallons per day of water supply was reinstated following the operation, ending an annual loss of around Rs.

350 millions to the national exchequer caused by the theft.

Moreover, an illegal electric substation involved in stealing monthly electricity worth 3.5 millions was discovered during the operation. The stolen water from the Water Board's 33-inch line was utilized to power a large ice house.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh has executed 93 operations against 204 illegal hydrants, resulting in the closure of 29 and demolition of 175, leading to the arrest of 165 suspects.

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh affirmed their commitment to persist with these operations until the complete eradication of illegal hydrants and water theft.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Electricity Water Orangi From Million

Recent Stories

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

24 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

2 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

2 hours ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

5 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

15 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

15 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

15 hours ago
 Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawab ..

Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah-1

15 hours ago
 Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan