Second phase of pediatric corona vaccination to start from Oct 31

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The second phase of the Covid-19 Pediatric Vaccination campaign for children up to 12 years of age will start from October 31 to November 5.

This was decided in a meeting held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich.

The deputy commissioner said that the health, education, social welfare, and other related departments should work together to make the second phase of the Pediatric Corona Vaccination campaign successful to protect children between the ages of 5 and 12 years from the coronavirus.

The officers and staff should play their role in that regard.

UNICEF representative Dr. Muhammad Zakir briefed that the in the second phase of the Covid-19-Pediatric Vaccination campaign, 965 teams had been formed for the vaccination of more than 626,000 children. Out of which, 850 are mobile teams and 115 fixed teams.