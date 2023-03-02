Second phase of PFA Health Champion Program begins.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The second phase of the Punjab Food Authority Health Champion Program began here on Wednesday.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik paid surprise visits to different schools to review the progress of the programme.

In the first phase of the program, launched in December 2022, so far 8,000 children have been screened and trained to eat nutritious food in order to remain healthy and strong.

The PFA DG said the second phase is designed to analyse the children's health by keeping in mind the 21-day mission.

He expressed these views while visiting the Government Pilot school Wahdat Colony and Government Girls High School Walton.

He said that teams of nutritionists have been conducting nutrition assessments and nutrition training for children.

Children's height, weight, body mass index, lean and skeletal muscle mass and free nutrition screening are also being done in different educational institutions under this programme, he added.

The DG said, "The best way to fight malnutrition is to educate the future generation about healthy food choices." After complete nutrition profiling in phase 1, nutrition packages and ambassador certificates were handed over to students, he added.

He has encouraged and persuaded students to follow the guidelines of the PFA team for keeping energetic, fit and healthy in life. He further said that safe and healthy food is very important for the growth of people and especially children.