Second phase of plantation on Metro routes begins

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ijaz Hussain Janjua said on Friday that a plantation drive to beautify Metro Bus route and improve the city's green belts entered the second phase.

During a visit to Vehari Chowk green belt, Janjua said new trees were being planted on the route after completing the first phase during which soil was stuffed and saplings were planted and plants were trimmed and washed.

He said the PHA would develop green belts across Multan, including the Metro route, adding that over 50 trees had been planted from Daulat Gate to Khayam Cinema Chowk.

Renovation of green belts from Bosan Road to Vehari Chowk was in progress, Janjua said adding that people would soon witness a refreshing change in all green belts of the city soon.

He said over 50 gardeners were engaged in renovating green belts while people from different segments of society, including students, were being engaged in the plantation drive.

Meanwhile, PHA Director General Zahid Ikram said that plantation of seasonal flowers and trees was also in progress in city parks as they were being renovated.