Second phase of police facilitation center launched in Mirpur

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) , Jun 15 (APP)::Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur, Kamran Ali here on Wednesday inaugurated the second phase of extension work of the Police Khidmat Markaz (Facilitation Center) and said that the entire project would be completed by July 10.

While talking to APP, he said the delivery of initial services had already begun since completion of first phase of the project in April this year.

"The aim of the project is to ensure the quick delivery of police services, primarily for combating crimes and maintaining peace to ensure the safety of life and properties of the masses across Azad Jammu Kashmir", he underlined adding that entire police services were being digitalised through the establishment of the fully-equipped police facilitation centres in all ten district of AJK.

The new structure, through extension, would house all services related to driving licenses including printing of licenses, written tests for the licences seekers after submission of forms etc, Kamran Ali said.

The district police chief pointed out that the centre would introduce foreigners security desk to monitor the security of foreigners working at various development projects in the district.