Second phase of Polio drive postponed due to rains, flood

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration has postponed the anti-polio vaccination drive in second block of the district due to heavy rains and floods.

While talking to APP on Friday, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Hafiz Muhammad Gul Farooq Bhetani said, "We had to temporarily stop the second phase of the polio drive in Tehsil Daraban, Tehsil Kulachi and merged areas of Darazinda due to flood situation." He said the district was divided into two blocks in order to vaccinate the target population of children in those areas.

Dr Hafiz said that the drive had been completed successfully in first block consisting of Tehsil Dera, Tehsil Paroa and Tehsil Pharpur where the anti-polio drops were administered to children under five years of age from August 15 to 18.

While the second block which comprises Tehsil Kulachi, Tehsil Daraban and merged areas of Darazinda were to be covered from August 18 to 22, he added.

The new dates for the anti-polio vaccination in second block would be announced later.