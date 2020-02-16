Second phase of polio vaccination campaign to begin on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Emergency Operation Centre for Polio in Sindh has finalized all arrangements to start the second phase of polio immunization campaign, from Monday, in the province, other than its Karachi division.

The exercise that concluded in Karachi on Sunday, after a week long activity (February 9 to 16) will witness immunization of another group of targeted population of 6.7 million children, under five years of age, belonging to remaining six divisions, from February 17 to February 23.

The divisions to be covered will include Hyderabad, Thatta or Banbore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Larkana divisions.

According to an EmOC - Sindh official the government plans to have successive oral polio vaccination (OPV) campaign until June 2020 and parents are being urged to come forward and get vaccinated their under five kids.

The vaccination was said to be a critical requirement for their children against the vaccine preventable disease.

EmOC was claimed to be fully committed to conduct the upcoming campaigns with equal energy and commitment in addition to steps being taken so as to increase routine immunization coverage across Sindh.