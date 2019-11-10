UrduPoint.com
Second Phase Of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Second phase of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :The second phase of 'Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema' concluded peacefully here on Sunday.

Tableeghi groups from Mardan, Mansehra, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur participated in the second phase of the Ijtema. Dua was also offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Focal Person of Ijtema, Dr Nadeem Ashraf appreciated the security arrangements made by the Lahore police.

He said, "Participants of the Ijtema did not face any problem." Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir lauded the police officers and jawans for performing best duty.

He said that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Malik Liaqat fulfilled their responsibilities with efficiency.

He further said that SSP Operations, SSP Security and SP Sadar remained mobilized through out the Ijtema.

