Second Phase Of RED Corona Vaccination Campaign Continues In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 47 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:54 PM

The second phase of 'Reach Every Door' (RED) Corona vaccination drive was successfully underway in the district under supervision of DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The second phase of 'Reach Every Door' (RED) Corona vaccination drive was successfully underway in the district under supervision of DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

District Health Management team was creating awareness among people through conducting walks and seminars regarding RED campaign which would continue till Dec 31.

The health department was committed to make the second phase of the Red Corona Campaign a success in any case. More than 600 teams were participating in Red corona vaccination campaign across the district and visiting door-to-door to vaccinate people against Corona.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has appealed the masses to must inoculate corona vaccine and safe their lives from the virus,said official sources on Wednesday.

