Second Phase Of 'service At Your Doorstep' In Full Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The second phase of the government of Punjab's revolutionary programme ˜Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" kicked off here on June 30, was in full swing as the public offices including district 'Kutchery' offices were being cleaned, public sectors schools were being whitewashed and the premises of the offices being renovated.

According to a district administration spokesman, Punjab government had issued a schedule for June 28 to August 01, five weeks period for the programme under which public sector water tanks would be cleaned besides changing filters of water filtration plants in the district.

The authorities concerned had been directed to ensure that all the departments concerned to achieve the targets set in this regard in an efficient manner and the reports of the tasks should be uploaded on the App developed by Punjab Information board.

The phase includes whitewashing of public offices, schools and other government buildings, beautification of parks, green belts, squares and roundabouts. The Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centers and the government offices were being cleaned under this phase and instructions had been issued to all the authorities concerned to share their reports on daily basis to Punjab Information Board.

The spokesperson informed that a special plantation campaign titled 'Hur Bashar Aik Shajar' would be launched on July 12 and the leveling of the play grounds would also be conducted.

A special cleanliness programme would be finalized for 'Eid ul Azha' which would start from July 19, she said adding, Eidgahs would be cleaned besides proper arrangements for removal of offal of sacrificial animals during Eid holidays.

Under road safety week which would be kicked off on July 26, damaged roads would be repaired besides removing speed breakers, she said and added that performance of all the departments concerned would be monitored on the dashboard monitor on daily basis.

The citizens can also use 'Karkardagi' App launched by the Punjab government and get registered their complaints, she added.

The foremost priority of the administration would be to fully involve the people in this programme so that this cleanliness could not remain limited for just few weeks rather, such efforts should be continued in future as well.

The administration wants to give the people, a model to make their surroundings as clean and healthy as possible so that the change at the grassroots could be made possible, she added.

