Open Menu

Second Phase Of Training Session For Polling Staff Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Second phase of training session for polling staff begins

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The second phase of training session for the polling staff in connection with the upcoming General Elections 2024 in the Sindh province was commenced here on Saturday.

According to a spokesman for the ECP Sindh, the training session would continue till February 01.

A total of 40338 Presiding Officers and Senior Assistant Presiding Officers would be trained.

Related Topics

Sindh Election Commission Of Pakistan February

Recent Stories

Ayub Park Cricket Ground to host its maiden women' ..

Ayub Park Cricket Ground to host its maiden women's match on Monday

8 minutes ago
 Raid at PTI chief Gohar Khan’s residence conduct ..

Raid at PTI chief Gohar Khan’s residence conducted for proclaimed offenders:  ..

12 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked i ..

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational ..

Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational activities for this year's Ha ..

2 hours ago
 This is the time to save the state, not politics, ..

This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

4 hours ago
Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

6 hours ago
 ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

9 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan