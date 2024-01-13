Second Phase Of Training Session For Polling Staff Begins
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The second phase of training session for the polling staff in connection with the upcoming General Elections 2024 in the Sindh province was commenced here on Saturday.
According to a spokesman for the ECP Sindh, the training session would continue till February 01.
A total of 40338 Presiding Officers and Senior Assistant Presiding Officers would be trained.
