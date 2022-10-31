Second phase of vaccination of children against COVID-19 starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday launched the second phase of COVID vaccination drive for children.

The second phase of the vaccination of children against COVID-19 which kicked off today will continue till November 5 in selected districts of Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad.

Highlighting the importance of COVID-19 vaccination for children, the Federal health minister said that this vaccination campaign is essential to protect future generation from the disease and to keep children safe from getting infected by the life-threatening disease.

He urged religious scholars, teachers, civil society and the media to educate the public and make them aware of how important this vaccination is for children.

He said that the Ministry of Health was working efficiently to ensure that no one is affected from this virus.

He said that the government was utilizing its all resources to improve health system in the country. He said that the government was working on its health reforms agenda to provide best medical services to the people.

He said that several mega projects in health sector have been started while many are in planning stage to improve the standard of country's health system and ensuring basic treatment facilities at hospitals.