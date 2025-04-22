Second Police Mobile Van Launched
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 07:27 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar inaugurated the second police mobile van of ‘ Police Khidmat Markaz’ at the police community engagement center here on Tuesday.
CPO Bilal Umer, SSP Operations Amara Shirazi and other officers were also present.
The City Police Officer said that the purpose of activating the police van is to provide facilities to citizens at their doorstep. The mobile van will provide facilities such as character certificate, learning as well as international licences, police verification, crime report, vehicle verification etc.
SSP Operations Amara Shirazi will directly supervise the working mobile van.
The police mobile van will go to different areas.
