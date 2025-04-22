Open Menu

Second Police Mobile Van Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 07:27 PM

Second police mobile van launched

Regional Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar inaugurated the second police mobile van of ‘ Police Khidmat Markaz’ at the police community engagement center here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar inaugurated the second police mobile van of ‘ Police Khidmat Markaz’ at the police community engagement center here on Tuesday.

CPO Bilal Umer, SSP Operations Amara Shirazi and other officers were also present.

The City Police Officer said that the purpose of activating the police van is to provide facilities to citizens at their doorstep. The mobile van will provide facilities such as character certificate, learning as well as international licences, police verification, crime report, vehicle verification etc.

SSP Operations Amara Shirazi will directly supervise the working mobile van.

The police mobile van will go to different areas.

Recent Stories

Virtual Women Police Station marks one year of swi ..

Virtual Women Police Station marks one year of swift justice for women

18 minutes ago
 LDA seals another 83 properties

LDA seals another 83 properties

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Rwanda pledge to strengthen ties in defe ..

Pakistan, Rwanda pledge to strengthen ties in defence, trade, and peacekeeping

17 minutes ago
 RPO holds open courts, hears public grievances

RPO holds open courts, hears public grievances

17 minutes ago
 UoS, UNESCO join hands to advance media

UoS, UNESCO join hands to advance media

17 minutes ago
 Second police mobile van launched

Second police mobile van launched

17 minutes ago
YPP calls for authentic youth representation at gl ..

YPP calls for authentic youth representation at global platforms

17 minutes ago

Inaugural session of three-day int'l conference “Maulana Rumi & Hazrat Sultan ..

21 minutes ago
 Canal decision to be made through consensus: Feder ..

Canal decision to be made through consensus: Federal Minister for Law and Justic ..

23 minutes ago
 NDMA organizes seminar on “Strengthening Risk Co ..

NDMA organizes seminar on “Strengthening Risk Communication through Impactful ..

23 minutes ago
 IBBC ED vows to provide quality education through ..

IBBC ED vows to provide quality education through MAF

23 minutes ago
 Pope Francis death from a stroke sets off global t ..

Pope Francis death from a stroke sets off global tributes, mourning

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan