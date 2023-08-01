Open Menu

Second Polio Case Reported From Bannu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Second polio case reported from Bannu

In the second case this year, a three-year-old boy has been paralysed by wild poliovirus in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :In the second case this year, a three-year-old boy has been paralysed by wild poliovirus in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The child had an onset of paralysis on 11 July. The case was confirmed by the Pakistan National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad on Tuesday.

This is the second polio case from Bannu.

"Another child in Bannu has been paralyzed by wild poliovirus. This three-year-old child will live with disabilities for the rest of his life because of a virus that is entirely preventable, which is truly tragic," said Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel.

He added, "Pakistan is in a much better position to combat polio than it was a year ago after the outbreak in North Waziristan last April." "Our children deserve a life free from this incurable disease." Endemic wild polio transmission remains restricted to seven districts in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, namely North Waziristan, South Waziristan Upper, South Waziristan Lower, DI Khan, Bannu, Tank and Lakki Marwat, while in other part of Pakistan no child has been paralyzed by polio since 2021, despite the virus being periodically detected in sewage samples.

"Parents do not realize that every time they refuse vaccination, they are exposing their children to lifelong disabilities. There is a huge cost to vaccine refusal," said Federal Health Secretary Iftikhar Shallwani.

Dr Shahzad Baig, the Coordinator for the National Emergency Operations Centre, said a campaign will begin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa next week and urged parents to ensure vaccination.

"Over the past year, Bannu had remained a cause for concern, with the persistent detection of the virus in the environment." "We have focused our efforts on safeguarding children from its impact, yet regrettably, two children have been affected this year. Despite these challenges, we remain committed to our mission of interrupting wild polio transmission," Dr Baig added.

In 2022, as many as 20 children were affected by polio, with 17 of them in North Waziristan, two children in Lakki Marwat and one child in South Waziristan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Lakki Marwat Tank April July From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Senators Introduce Bill to Support Ukraine's En ..

US Senators Introduce Bill to Support Ukraine's Energy Sector, Europe's Energy S ..

4 minutes ago
 UAV in Russia's Sevastopol Detonates on Ground Aft ..

UAV in Russia's Sevastopol Detonates on Ground After Work of Electronic Warfare ..

7 minutes ago
 US Army General, Professor Conduct Unofficial Prob ..

US Army General, Professor Conduct Unofficial Probe Into Military Whistleblower ..

7 minutes ago
 Weekly Hospitalizations in Japan Due to Extreme He ..

Weekly Hospitalizations in Japan Due to Extreme Heat Surpass 11,000 Landmark - R ..

7 minutes ago
 Rights Watchdog Calls on Nigerien Authorities to F ..

Rights Watchdog Calls on Nigerien Authorities to Free Detained President, Offici ..

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) extends ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) extends bills' payment date for Batch ..

5 minutes ago
Atta Tarar sees 'new standard of justice' for Imra ..

Atta Tarar sees 'new standard of justice' for Imran Niazi

5 minutes ago
 Role of doctors, nurses essential in serving suffe ..

Role of doctors, nurses essential in serving suffering humanity: Governor Baloch ..

5 minutes ago
 US Awaiting on Allies to Finalize F-16 Training Pl ..

US Awaiting on Allies to Finalize F-16 Training Plan for Ukrainian Pilots - Repo ..

5 minutes ago
 Bari Imam Urs to begin on August 15

Bari Imam Urs to begin on August 15

5 minutes ago
 Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour policy board in transpa ..

Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour policy board in transparency move

2 minutes ago
 Policeman killed, four injured in Jacobabad accide ..

Policeman killed, four injured in Jacobabad accident

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan