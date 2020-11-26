Second PPPC for KP reviews progress on GLOF-II

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan Wednesday held the second Provincial Project Steering Committee (PPSC) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to review the progress of the Scaling up of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan (GLOF-II) Project.

The meeting, chaired by Nauman Afridi, Chief Economist of Planning and Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reviewed the progress of the Annual Work Plan (AWP) 2020.

Attendees of the meeting included Chief Foreign-Aid, representatives of line departments, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Agriculture, Forest and Environment, and GLOF-II Project members, a press release said.

A progress update on the AWP 2020 was provided by the relevant line department of KP. The PPSC reviewed the progress achieved against each agreed activity undertaken in the KP after transfer of funds in June 2020,.

The implementation status and consolidated progress to date of the approved activities under AWP 2020 in notified valleys was presented along with challenges, and lesson learnt to set basis for the AWP 2021.

The PPSC approved all the activities proposed for the year 2021, including the three valleys remaining for the KP for National PSC to notify. Key activities in 2021 would include development of small-scale infrastructure, irrigation channel repairs, slope stabilization activities, community-based interventions by establishing safe-havens, safe access routes, and kitchen gardening.

The PPSC members also discussed the provincial planning for disaster risk reduction including mock drills to be conducted in the vulnerable valleys, particularly GLOFs, to be incorporated in the provincial contingency planning.

It may be mentioned that as a pre-requisite to the National PSC, all future activities under AWP 2021 must be endorsed at the provincial level. As of now, the five-year project, funded by the Green Climate Fund is extensively working in the northern areas of the country to strengthen the technical capacity of sub-national decision-makers to integrate climate change, and disaster risk management into medium- and long-term development planning, to help communities adapt to the impacts of climate change particularly GLOFs.