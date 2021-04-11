Second rainspell likely to start from April 14: Spokesman PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said the second spell of rain in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would start from April 14( Wednesday).

Talking to APP, he said the two days rain spell would grip the north Punjab including Gujranwala, Sargodha,Mianwali and Rawalpindi.

Adding he said the spell would reduce the persistence of pollen count in the atmosphere.

The spokesman informed that during the Ramazan, the weather remain pleasant.

/395