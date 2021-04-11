UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Rainspell Likely To Start From April 14: Spokesman PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

Second rainspell likely to start from April 14: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said the second spell of rain in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would start from April 14( Wednesday).

Talking to APP, he said the two days rain spell would grip the north Punjab including Gujranwala, Sargodha,Mianwali and Rawalpindi.

Adding he said the spell would reduce the persistence of pollen count in the atmosphere.

The spokesman informed that during the Ramazan, the weather remain pleasant.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Punjab Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Mianwali April Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

1 hour ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

1 hour ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.