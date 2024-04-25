Second Research Poster Competition Held At Benazir Bhutto University Larkana
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The 2nd Research Poster Competition 2024, organized by Shaheed Mohttarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU Larkana held at the Gymnasium hall here on Thursday.
The event inaugurated by Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Nusrat Shah along with distinguished guests including Prof Dr M. Hanif Shaikh, the Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, Prof Dr Qararo Shah, Dean of Community Medicine, Prof Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Principal Chandika Medical College (CMC), Director ORIC, Dr Mir Hassan Khoso and Prof Dr Saleem Raza Khuhawar.
Over 100 research posters were presented by undergraduate students from Chandka Medical College Larkana, BADC Dental College, Institute of Pharmacy, GMM Medical College Sukkur, Benazir College of Nursing Larkana, and IPRS Larkana.
Additionally, 10 research posters were presented by faculty members and postgraduate students of SMBBMU Larkana.
Chief Guest of the event, VC Prof. Nusrat Shah emphasized the importance of research in academia. She pledged university support for publishing research papers in international journals. Principal, Chandka Medical College, Director ORIC, Dr Mir Hassan Khoso, highlighted the university's commitment to research excellence, citing the success of the 1st Research Poster Competition in 2023 and the current event.
Later, 10,000 cash prizes and certificates awarded for 10 best research posters presented by the Vice Chancellor.
