Second Round Of Pakistan-Qatar Bilateral Political Consultations Concludes In Doha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM
The 2nd round of Pakistan-Qatar Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held on Monday in Doha, Qatar, where Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch led the Pakistan delegation, while the Qatari side was headed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs, State of Qatar, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi
The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including; political, economic, consular and people-to-people contacts to further expand the bilateral cooperation, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs news release said.
They also exchanged views on regional and international issues and reaffirmed commitment for continued collaboration and consultation.
While acknowledging the upward trajectory in bilateral relations and the momentum of high-level visits and exchanges, the two sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest.
The next round of Pakistan-Qatar Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) will take place in Islamabad on mutually agreed dates.
