Second Round Of Pakistan-Turkiye Counter Terrorism Consultations Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM
The second round of Pakistan-Turkiye Counter-Terrorism Consultations was held here with Pakistani side led by Director General for Counter Terrorism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Hameed and the Turkish side was headed by Director General for Intelligence and Security, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, Ambassador Kenan Yilmaz
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The second round of Pakistan-Turkiye Counter-Terrorism Consultations was held here with Pakistani side led by Director General for Counter Terrorism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Hameed and the Turkish side was headed by Director General for Intelligence and Security, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, Ambassador Kenan Yilmaz.
Both sides reviewed the global and regional terrorism landscape and exchanged views on threats posed by terrorist entities in the region and beyond.
They shared their best practices and reviewed the ongoing Pakistan-Turkiye cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs news release said.
During the meeting, it was highlighted that the international community needed to address the root causes of terrorism by resolving long protracted conflicts. Both sides vowed to continue the ongoing collaboration and mutual learning from each other’s experiences.
It was agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in areas of the countering financing of terrorism, preventing the use of internet for terrorist purposes and the prevention of radicalization.
The next round of the consultations would take place in Ankara on mutually convenient dates.
Recent Stories
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum strategic platform to enhance fina ..
City experiences partly cloudy weather
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: ..
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt
Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler's cultural efforts
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi
LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation
CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management
Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Do ..
10 gamblers arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons3 minutes ago
-
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)3 minutes ago
-
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: Dr Darshan3 minutes ago
-
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt4 minutes ago
-
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi3 minutes ago
-
LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation3 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management3 minutes ago
-
Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Doha3 minutes ago
-
10 gamblers arrested3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan prefers collaboration over confrontation in Maritime sector: Ahsan Iqbal3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover marijuana3 minutes ago
-
Commercial lobbies attempt to revive Monal restaurant, Chairperson of IWMB expresses concern3 minutes ago