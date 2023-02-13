Second Round Of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue Begins Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2023 | 11:23 AM
The first round of the Dialogue was held in Pakistan in January 2021.
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2023) The Second round of four-day Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue is scheduled from tomorrow in Washington.
The first round of the Dialogue was held in Pakistan in January 2021.
Pakistan’s inter-agency delegation, led by the Chief of General Staff, will comprise senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters and three Services Headquarters.
The US multi-agency team will be represented by the Office of Undersecretary of Defence.
Issues of bilateral defence and security cooperation will be discussed during the Defence Dialogue.