Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue begins today

The first round of the Dialogue was held in Pakistan in January 2021.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2023) The Second round of four-day Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue is scheduled from tomorrow in Washington.

Pakistan’s inter-agency delegation, led by the Chief of General Staff, will comprise senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters and three Services Headquarters.

The US multi-agency team will be represented by the Office of Undersecretary of Defence.

Issues of bilateral defence and security cooperation will be discussed during the Defence Dialogue.