Second Round Of Talks Between TLP, Government Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Second round of talks between TLP, government held

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held the second round of talks with the negotiation committee of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday

The TLP committee was comprised of Dr Shafiq Ameeni, Ghulam Abbas Faizi, Mufti Muhammad Umeer Al-Azhari, Maulana Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi, and Jeelan Shah.

The TLP committee was comprised of Dr Shafiq Ameeni, Ghulam Abbas Faizi, Mufti Muhammad Umeer Al-Azhari, Maulana Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi, and Jeelan Shah.

During the talks, both sides agreed to conduct an impartial and speedy trial for the individual who blasphemed against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

They also agreed to install a filtering system to remove profane and indecent content from social media.

Furthermore, in order to prevent blasphemy against the sacred elements of Islam, a consensus was reached to enhance capacity and efficiency of the existing institution, enabling it to effectively carry out its work.

It was also agreed in the meeting to take steps toward the formal establishment of the Counter Blasphemy Department.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry would issue a letter to the American government within three working days to seek the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, and the government would take more serious measures toward her release and repatriation.

Additionally, they agreed to de-notify all PEMRA and PTA notifications against TLP, and the accused under 295C would also be charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) section 7.

The negotiations were underway between them regarding the reduction of petrol prices and other demands.

