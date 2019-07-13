Second round of talks on Kartarpur Corridor takes place today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Second round of talks between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor will be held today at Wagah.Spokesperson Foreign Office Dr Muhammad Faisal will lead the Pakistani delegation and he will also talk to media before and after the meeting.

In an issued statement by spokesperson foreign office Dr Muhammad Faisal it was said second round of talks between India and Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor will be held today on Sunday at Wagah.He said we are hoping that this meeting will prove productive .He said non issuance of visas to Pakistani journalists by India is really sad, however we have allowed Indian journalists to come to Pakistan.