Second Round Of Talks With TLP Ended: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:11 PM

Second round of talks with TLP ended: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the second round of talks between the government team and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had ended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the second round of talks between the government team and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had ended.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Law Minister Raja Basharat represented the government, he said in a statement.

The minister said the third round of talks with the banned TLP would begin at 10 pm with the participation of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

