UrduPoint.com

Second Saudi Airlift Of Relief Goods Arrives In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Second Saudi airlift of relief goods arrives in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief)'s second airlift of relief goods on Wednesday arrived in Karachi from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The first airlift was arrived at the same destination on Tuesday night. Each airlift was carrying 90 tons of food, medical supplies and shelters to support the flood victims. Both of the relief airlifts would benefit 19,000 people.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said the purpose of this emergency aid was to address the drastic impacts of flooding on various cities, towns and villages of Pakistan.

He said the following aid was reflection of the strong historical ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Besides Saudi ambassador, Consul General, Karachi, Bandar Al Dayel, and provincial minister for Labour and Information and Human Resources, Saeed Ghani were present at the airport to receive the aid.

The KSrelief, provides comprehensive and impartial aid to vulnerable communities around the world. This airlift is just an example of Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing urgent support to countries facing crises such as Pakistan is being experienced these days.

To date, the KSrelief has implemented 2,086 humanitarian projects in 86 countries, saving and improving the lives of millions of people in need.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Flood Riyadh Saudi Same Saudi Arabia From Million Airport Labour

Recent Stories

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after ..

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

14 minutes ago
 Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

2 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.