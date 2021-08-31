Second shift classes to start from Sep 1 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was going to start second shift at schools from September 1st to promote education and encourage girls and dropout students especially in remote areas.

Addressing a press conference, Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai said that initially, 120 schools including 76 for girls students and 44 for boys had been selected in 16 settled districts across the province to start double shifts with focus on encouraging girls and dropout students.

He said that the first week had been slated for admission for the second shift programme and efforts would be made to bring maximum children to schools.

He said that existing teachers at schools had been given the option to teach in second shifts and added that Parents-Teachers Councils had been assigned the task to arrange teachers as stopgap arrangement, adding the initiative would generate 704 employment opportunities.

He said that the morning shift would not be disrupted adding school leaders would be appointed for monitoring and guidance purposes to further enhance the performance of schools and teachers.

He said that education was a key to national prosperity and progress and the goal of sustainable development could be achieved by equipping every child with basic right to education.

He said that introduction of a uniform education system was one of the major achievements of the present government.

Tarakai informed that a hefty amount had been allocated in the budget to provide furniture to all school students across the province and this year he added that all children would have proper facilities for seating.