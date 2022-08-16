UrduPoint.com

Second Shift In 228 More Schools Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Second shift in 228 more schools approved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :On the recommendations of education monitoring authority's report, Provincial Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarkai has approved starting of second shift in 228 more schools in the province.

He directed the education authorities to bring salaries of the second shift employees at par with the government's approved minimum wages.

Presiding over a high level meeting here, the minister said second shift in the government schools were started to increase literacy ratio and bring out-of-school children under education-net.

The minister was told that a total of 25,765 students including 10,000 female were enrolled in the second shift in the existing 1181 schools.

The students' of second shift has given best results in the recent metric examinations.

The minister directed utilization of all available resources for making ongoing students' enrollment a success.

Appreciating performance of the government schools' students in recent metric examinations, the minister said principals and teachers of such schools would be encouraged.

He said strict action would be taken against principals and teachers whose students performed bad in matriculation results.

Related Topics

Education All Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

11 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanct ..

US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal - Sta ..

11 hours ago
 Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-hous ..

Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra

11 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after rele ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.