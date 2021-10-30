Second shift in 30 schools of Dir Lower to be started soon: SACM

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption MPA Malik Shafiullah Khan Saturday said that second shift in 30 schools would be started soon throughout the district and 800 teachers would be inducted to further improve the education standard.

He was addressing an inaugural ceremony of newly constructed rooms in Govt Higher Secondary School, Tangi tehsil Timergara. He said that imparting education is essential for making prosperous society and PTI government has taken pragmatic steps to educate each and every child in the province.

The SACM said that 965,000 students were admitted to public sector schools during school Enrollment-2021 campaign, so far which proves that promotion of education was among the topmost priorities of PTI government.

Recalling the efforts of PTI to improve infrastructure in Dir Lower, he said that construction work on Dir Motorway and NA-45 Road would be started soon and Goplam Irrigation Scheme worth Rs. 5 billion would be paved new paths of development and prosperity in the area.

On the occasion, he approved an IT Lab and Water Supply Scheme of Rs. 2.5million for the newly constructed rooms of Government Higher Secondary School Tangi Timergara.

The ceremony among others was attended by District Education officers, Miftahuddin and Ali Haider, the founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saeedullah Khan Ji, Mian Sajjad and workers.