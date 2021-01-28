UrduPoint.com
'Second Shift Schools' To Be Operational From Next Academic Session: Tarakai

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday said the 'second shift schools' would be operational from the next academic session.

Giving details of the provincial cabinet decision to improve the quality of education and bring uniformity across the educational institutions, he said besides existing teachers, the government would further hire teachers on adhoc basis.

He informed that the stipend for the teachers of second shift schools had been approved by the cabinet.

He said the second shift schools would improve the quality of education and would also lessen the burden on teachers.

The minister said the provincial cabinet had also taken a significant step by creating "Directorate of Professional Development" for the onward teachers training and learning programmes.

Shahram Khan said provincial cabinet also approved a long-awaited application of single-national-curriculum from the next academic year for the class one to five in schools. This act would help in minimising the discriminatory education system in schools, he added.

He said the teaching and learning material policy had been modified and approved to address the bottlenecks in the adoption of new books from external source.

