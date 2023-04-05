Close
Second-shift Teachers Have Been Waiting For Salaries Last 8 Months

April 05, 2023

Second-shift teachers have been waiting for salaries last 8 months

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The teachers working in the second shift in the government schools of District Abbottabad on Wednesday have not received their salaries for the last eight months.

According to the details, teachers and other staff who were recruited in government schools in the district of Abbottabad eight months ago, their salaries have not been released, unfortunately, most of the staff members were unemployed educated youth who were recruited for the second shift.

While talking to the media, teachers said that they had started this job because they were unemployed and due to financial issues, they accepted a fixed salary job and performed the duty for the last eight months and did not receive a single penny during this period.

They have demanded the higher authorities to pay the salaries for the last four months so that we can meet our daily expenses.

