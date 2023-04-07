Close
Second-shift Teachers Stage Protest Against Nonpayment Of Salaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Second-shift teachers stage protest against nonpayment of salaries

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The second-shift school teachers on Friday staged a protest against the non-payment of salaries for the last eight months and demanded the immediate payment of their dues as Eid-ul-Fitr was approaching.

According to the details, the teachers working in the second shift in the government schools of Abbottabad district did not receive their salaries for the last eight months and most of the staff members were unemployed educated youth who were recruited for the second shift.

Protestors while talking to the media said, "Other departments are paying advance salaries as Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching within a couple of weeks while we are still waiting for our eight months' salaries.

" They said that during the current wave of inflation, it was very difficult for them to "survive without salaries".

The salaries of teachers and other staff, who were recruited in government schools in Abbottabad district eight months ago, had not been released, they informed.

The protesting teachers said that they had started this job because they were unemployed and due to financial issues, they accepted a fixed-salary job and performed the duty for the last eight months yet did not receive a single penny during this period.

They demanded of the higher authorities to pay the salaries for the last four months so that they could meet their daily expenses.

