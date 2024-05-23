Second special plane of KP govt brings 300 more students from Bishkek:PDMA

The second special plane of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday reached Peshawar Bacha Khan International Airport from Bishkek with another batch of around 300 more Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The second special plane of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday reached Peshawar Bacha Khan International Airport from Bishkek with another batch of around 300 more Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other senior officials are present at Peshawar Airport to welcome Pakistani students.

A large number of parents of students coming from Kyrgyzstan were also present at the airport to meet their loved ones.

PDMA has also provided transport facility to the students on their return from Kyrgyzstan to their respective areas safely, said DG PDMA.

He said that the Pakistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan could dial WhatsApp numbers 03433333049, 03440955550 for information and guidance while parents were advised to contact PDMA helpline 1700 for assistance.

APP/adi