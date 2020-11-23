Second spell of heavy snowfall continues in Galyat

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Continuous heavy snowfall in the hilly areas of Hazara division Monday brought the temperatures below zero, main Muree road and all other connecting roads in Galyat are open for vehicular traffic.

In the second spell of the current winter season Thandyani, Nathiagali and Ayubia received up to one feet snow during the last 24 hours of snowfall where a large number of tourists were also trapped owing to the slippery road, metrology department has forecasted more snowfall in the next 48 hours in upper parts of Hazara division.

Heavy snow clearance of Galyat Development Authority (GDA), KP Highways Authority (KPHA) and C&W has been deployed at various places of Galyat to tackle any untoward situation. Up till now all roads of Galyat are open.

GDA has also issued an advisory for the tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel as the road is slippery after continuous snowfall and rain, use iron chain during the travel in Galyat while it's snowing.

Abbottabad Muree road, Nathiagali Ayubia road and Changla Gali roads were open for all sorts of traffic. Chairman GDA directed the staff to remain vigilant and present in Galyat for 24 hours to help people and clear the road for traffic as snow would continue for the next 48 hours.

Despite the huge increase in the price of the firewood from two to three hundred rupees per 40 kg, in some areas, firewood is not available. The Forest department has imposed a ban on cutting of jungle wood. Shortage of firewood, petroleum, medicines, food items also make the life of people in Galyat, Thandyani, Naran and Kaghan miserable.

People have demanded from the government to immediately clear the snow from roads, announce relief for the people of Naran and provide firewood, medicines, food items and restore road network and communication link.