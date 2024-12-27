Open Menu

Second Spell Of Rain, Snow Hits AJK

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Second spell of rain, snow hits AJK

Mirpur (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is experiencing the much-anticipated second spell of rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher regions, marking the end of a prolonged dry spell that lasted several months.

According to APP Correspondent, since late Thursday, the scenic Neelam and Leepa valleys along with various plains have received significant snowfall, leading to a sharp drop in daytime temperatures.

Although nighttime temperatures have remained extremely low in the upper reaches of the territory, the arrival of this wet weather brings relief after months of dryness.

The previous extended dry period had caused seasonal ailments, including allergies and flu and raised concerns about low water levels in rivers and dams across the region.

The first heavy rainfall of the winter occurred mid-last night, accompanied by mild thunderstorms which further chilled the atmosphere.

Locals have been advised to wear warmer clothing as they remain indoors to avoid the harsh weather conditions.

The meteorological department forecasts that rainfall will continue in the plains and snowfall in mountainous areas over the next 24 hours, providing much-needed moisture to the parched landscape of AJK.

APP/ahr/378

