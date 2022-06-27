Second sub-national Polio vaccination drive starts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The second Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) campaign of the year 2022 began on Monday, with a target to vaccinate 12.6 million children under the age of five years across Pakistan.

The campaign would cover all 25 very high-risk districts for polio around the country and selected union councils in 43 other districts.

"I urge all parents to vaccinate their children. The virus is in the environment and we can only finish it by ensuring every child is immunized against polio," said Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel while addressing the launching ceremony of the polio immunization drive.

"Please think of your children and the challenges of living with life-long disabilities.

Over 99% of the world is now polio-free. Our children also deserve a life free from this incurable disease," he added.

Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operation Centre, said high-risk districts are the programme's top priority.

"I particularly urge all parents and caregivers to get their children vaccinated instead of hiding them or refusing to take the necessary drops during vaccination drives. It is important to realize that the polio virus still exists in our surroundings and no child is safe until all children are vaccinated," he added.