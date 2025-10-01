Second suspect held in dagger attack murder case

The Naseerabad Police on Wednesday arrested another suspect involved in the murder of a citizen who was killed in a dagger attack a few days ago

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Naseerabad Police on Wednesday arrested another suspect involved in the murder of a citizen who was killed in a dagger attack a few days ago.

A Rawalpindi Police spokesman said the accused, along with his accomplices, had fatally attacked the victim with daggers over an old enmity.

One of his associates had already been apprehended earlier, while the second was traced and captured through human intelligence and other resources.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali said that with the latest arrest, two suspects had so far been taken into custody in the case, and the under-custody accused would be challaned in court with solid evidence to ensure punishment as per law.