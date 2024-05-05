Second, third phases of “Suthra Punjab Program” being launched simultaneously: Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique has said that after the success of the first phase of the “Suthra Punjab Program”, the second and third phases are being started simultaneously.

He expressed these views at a press conference in Daska. He said in the second phase, the provision of equal facilities of municipal services in rural and urban areas is being ensured. At the tehsil level, there will be a sentry worker for 250 houses in the rural and rural areas who would be responsible for cleaning the streets, removing garbage from houses, cleaning the drains and sewerage etc.

To ensure this, the cleaning and sanitation system will be outsourced at the tehsil level. Garbage collected from houses, neighborhoods and markets will first be shifted to the temporary collection points, he added. Zeeshan Rafique said that digital monitoring of the new sanitation system will be done in rural and urban areas. To recycle the garbage collected at the village and ward level, the waste will be processed into energy and fertilizer at 10 recycling plants at the divisional level, while the remaining garbage will be made safe from every aspect by following modern requirements in the landfill sites, so that the environment can be made human friendly, he maintained.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has started a revolutionary program like “Suthra Punjab Program” for the first time in 76 years and a new industry would be created by recycling garbage.

He said that 57,500 tons of solid waste is generated daily across Punjab. Municipal departments have the capacity to handle only 18,000 tons of waste, and about 39,000 tons of waste is polluting the environment every day. Picking up and disposing of the remaining waste is no less than a challenge. To ensure this, SAMA agreements are being signed with solid waste companies across the province and in the next four months, there will be a uniform sanitation system in the rural and urban areas of the province, he maintained.

Zeeshan Rafiq said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formed a committee headed by him for the structuring of the new local government system. The committee has started the consultation process and will bring such a local government system that would truly devolve power to the grassroots level and solve people's problems at their doorsteps.

He said that all people, including the media, have to work together for the country and the nation while keeping the country interest at top priority. The provincial minister said that development plans are being made for constituency PP-52 Daska, suggestions and public opinion will be welcomed. He said that the performance will be presented to the public every six months.