Second Unit Of Cyber-knife To Be Functional Soon At Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:18 PM

The second unit of Cyber-Knife, a critically needed facility to treat cancer patients, would be turned functional at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) by end of the current year

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah held here on Tuesday to review the performance of Cyber-Knife Center,it was informed that cancer patients from 131 different cities were also provided needed treatment at the center in JPMC.

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah held here on Tuesday to review the performance of Cyber-Knife Center,it was informed that cancer patients from 131 different cities were also provided needed treatment at the center in JPMC.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Chairman, Radiology Department and In-Charge, Cyber-Knife Center appreciative of the support extended to the facility by the Sindh Government and the Patients Aid Foundation said a new "Tomo-Therapy Unit," the most updated mode of chemo-therapy is also being installed at the unit against a cost of $4.5 million.

"This would be the world's 17th tomo-therapy machine that was being installed at JPMC," he said in his detailed presentation.

The meeting among others was also attended by Mushtaq Chhapra of Patients' Aid Foundation, Sajid Jamal Abro (Principal Secretary) and Hasan Naqvi (Finance Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sindh).

Mentioning that JPMC Surgical Complex was being completed against a cost of $35 million, under a private-public partnership arrangement, Dr. Khalid Mahmood said two of its floors were already operational with OPD facility being provided to the patients while work on remaining seven floors is underway.

"Twenty four patients avail cyber-knife related assistance every day while 120 other are provided with radia-therapy," he said mentioning those availing free of cost cyber-knife facility also include foreigners from 12 countries other than Pakistan itself.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said the PPP government in the province firmly believes in service to the masses, without any distinction.

Directing his Finance Secretary to ensure timely release of $ 7 million for the JPMC Surgical Complex, as provincial government's share, he said unnecessary expenditures are being curtailed for the cause of public health.

"Service to ailing humanity is our top priority," said Syed Murad Ali Shah announcing that a satellite of JPMC Cyber-Knife Centre would also be opened in Sukkur.

