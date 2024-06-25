Second Victim Dies From Pattoki Gas Cylinder Explosion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A second person has died due to injuries sustained in a gas cylinder explosion near the General Bus Stand in Pattoki on Tuesday.
As per details, the incident occurred five days ago at an illegal gas refilling shop, where a fire broke out during the refilling process, causing a series of gas cylinder explosions. The explosions resulted in severe burns to four individuals and extensive damage to nearby houses.
The first victim, Nadeem, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident. Today, another victim, Ghafoor, also passed away due to the severity of his burns. Doctors have reported that the condition of the remaining two injured individuals remains critical, and they are receiving intensive medical care.
According to initial report, the fire, which started during the illegal gas refilling process, quickly spread, causing multiple cylinder blasts that wreaked havoc on the surrounding area.
The intensity of the explosions not only damaged the refilling shop but also affected adjacent houses, causing significant structural damage.
Local residents, in a state of panic, repeatedly called Rescue 1122 and the fire brigade for help. Despite their urgent calls, both emergency services arrived late at the scene, delaying the rescue efforts.
The injured individuals were initially taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pattoki for immediate treatment. However, due to the critical nature of their injuries, they were subsequently transferred to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore for specialized care.
This tragic incident highlights the dangers associated with illegal gas refilling practices and the urgent need for stricter safety regulations to prevent such disasters in the future.
APP/zap/378
