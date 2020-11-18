Second wave COVID-19 is more lethal: Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The second wave of Coronavirus is lethal, during the last 16 days on daily basis 8 to 10 confirm COVID-19 positive cases are coming to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

This was stated by the Director ATH Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb while talking to APP here Wednesday.

He further said that if we strictly follow SOPs like Turkey where a face mask is mandatory and every business activity is open, we can fight back against Coronavirus and save people up to 95 percent.

While talking about the current COVID-19 situation in the Hazara division Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb stated that during the last 24 hours two more patients of Coronavirus have lost their lives and 10 critical patients are on ventilators.

ATH has 78 beds Coronavirus ward, during the month of October 77 confirm Coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital and we have no more space to accommodate new cases, adding said that we can increase the number of COVID-19 beds up to 400 beds but in that case, other services of the hospital would be affected.

The Director ATH said that as the winter season starts usually viral infections attack people and COVID-19 is also a viral disease, 70 percent of our population is poor, in winter clustering of people is a major cause of the increase in the viral diseases as compare to summer where people use to live in open.

Replying to a question about the closure of educational institutions owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases Dr. Ahsan said that every person will have to follow the SOPs if people want to avoid the outbreak otherwise only shutting down educational institutions would not help to stop Coronavirus.

He said that during the last two months 656 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to ATH where 270 were tested COVID-19 positive, 168 patients have been recovered after the 2nd wave of the outbreak 91 more patients have been admitted to the hospital in 16 days which is a high rate.

Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb advised people to stay away from the gathering, maintain social distancing, don't shake the hand, also avoid hugging, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, don't touch your face and eyes with grubby hands, cover your face with the arm while sneezing or coughing, always through used tissue paper into the dustbin, if feel any cold, flu or chest congestion symptoms immediately visit the hospital.