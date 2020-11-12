Second wave of Covid-19 can be controlled through collective resolve: Faisal Sultan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that the second wave of coronavirus could be controlled through collective resolve and taking responsibilities as one nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that there was no doubt, severity of this wave was not taken seriously by the majority of the people and this was the moment for more vigorous actions at regional and national levels.

He stressed on strong decision making in this regard and added, it was time to make strict and hard decisions to avoid any odd situation.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that the new orders for curtailing the relaxation in outdoor activities of wedding ceremonies was part the government's commitment against the pandemic. The educational institutions were being monitored and a decision in this regard will be made very soon, he added.