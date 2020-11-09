UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Wave Of COVID-19 Is Gripping Hazara Division

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Second wave of COVID-19 is gripping Hazara division

29 COVID-19 patients were admitted in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) in November during a second major outbreak of Coronavirus in the country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :29 COVID-19 patients were admitted in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) in November during a second major outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

78 patients were admitted to ATH in the month of October and 29 patients were admitted in just 9 days this month.

Medical Director ATH Prof. Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb told to media that in view of the threat of the second wave of COVID-19 in winter, precautionary measures must be continued.

He said the fear of an increase in Coronavirus cases due to congested areas could not be ruled out, urging the public to take precautionary measures and avoid crowded places.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has rung the bell about Coronavirus, with the WHO estimating that one in ten people in the world could be infected with the Coronavirus, adding Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb said.

The Director ATH disclosed that the number is 20 times more than the current confirmed cases, so far, more than 35 million people worldwide have been infected with the outbreak and more than 1 million have died from the virus.

Mike Ryan, the WHO's head of emergency operations, said the number of Coronavirus cases in Southeast Asian countries was steadily rising and many will be affected.

Medical Director Ayub Teaching Hospital Prof Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb said that 656 patients were admitted in Ayub Teaching Hospital out of which 270 were COVID - 19 positive,168 patients have recovered and 98 died because of COVID - 19 and its complications.

Prevention is better than cure also applied for the Coronavirus outbreak which is the only way to avoid infection, wearing a face mask, avoid congested places, maintain social distancing and seek medical advice if you have flu-like symptoms are the must, Dr. Ahsan stated.

Related Topics

World Died Cure October November Media From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU Introduces Trade Measures Against US From Tuesd ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Direct Investment Fund Welcomes News of Pf ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Publish Interim Efficacy Data on Sputnik ..

3 minutes ago

Unstereotype Alliance launches its UAE National Ch ..

13 minutes ago

Mansehra education department advertises 792 vacan ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.